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Deranged Liberal Rockstar Targets High School Trump Supporter At Rock Show
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15 views • January 17, 2019
An unimportant metal singer publicly bullies a high school kid in a crowd of people for wearing a Trump shirt. Then, he cowers in fear when people called him out for being an immature bully. Jacob Engels and Degan Palmer join the show to discuss.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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