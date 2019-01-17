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Why The Italian Nationalist Revolution Is Successful
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22 views • January 17, 2019
Italian freelance journalist Alessandra Bocchi shines a light on the corruption behind the Italian migrant crisis and how it brought the two parties together to fight it. And also discusses Donald Trumps Popularity in Italy. -5 star movement -the league -nationalist revolution
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