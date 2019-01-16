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Washington Post TV: The Case For Banning Alex Jones
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119 views • January 16, 2019
The Washington Post has released a video in which they claim the censorship of Alex Jones is justified. Alex exposes this report as nothing more than propaganda against the First Amendment.
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