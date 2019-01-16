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The War Against Big Tech Censorship Is Everything
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865 views • January 16, 2019
It's clear America is now in the middle of an ongoing coup against president Trump. Roger Stone explains how, like Paul Revere, Infowars must hold up the light of truth as Big Tech depends on censorship to hide their lies.
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