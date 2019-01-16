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Preinstruction Drawings
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2 views • January 16, 2019
Preinstruction drawings
1. Draw a person, head only, from life, not from a photograph.
2. Draw a person without looking at anyone.
3. Draw your own hand in any position you choose.
4. Draw a picture of a chair.
Be sure to date the drawings. After you finish write your assessment of each drawing on the back of each drawing. Note what is pleasing to you and displeasing to you about each drawing. You will find this interesting later on.
1. Draw a person, head only, from life, not from a photograph.
2. Draw a person without looking at anyone.
3. Draw your own hand in any position you choose.
4. Draw a picture of a chair.
Be sure to date the drawings. After you finish write your assessment of each drawing on the back of each drawing. Note what is pleasing to you and displeasing to you about each drawing. You will find this interesting later on.
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