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Full Show- Roku Gives In To Leftist Mob, Removes Infowars Channel
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24 views • January 16, 2019
Yesterday, Roku came under fire when leftist realized that Infowars was still allowed to operate on their devices. They defended themselves, saying that they supported every view and did not discriminate. Then, two hours later, they decided to completely remove the Infowars Channel. What changed? Who contacted them? Find out this and more, plus an interview with Jesse Lee Peterson on today's edition of the David Knight Show.
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