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After Roku Ban, KlowdTV Announces Deal With Infowars
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372 views • January 16, 2019
China has been preparing a censorship grid for decades and now with the advancement of cell technology they willl soon be able to activate that grid in the west. Jack Posobiec joins Alex to breaks down the actual foreign influence by China not Russia.
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