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Watch The Daily Show's Trevor Noah Try To Grapple With The Fact That Liberal Politicians Say Nothing But Empty Platitudes
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247 views • January 16, 2019
As the government shutdown hits Day 24, The New York Times drops a shocking report on an FBI investigation into Trump’s Russia relations, and the first 2020 Democratic presidential candidates enter the field.
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