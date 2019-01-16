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Build Your Own Crypto Utopia
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17 views • January 16, 2019
Cryptocurrencies have the potential to revolutionize economic affairs and make it possible to live off the grid.
Juraj Bednár, a cybersecurity expert and entrepreneur, believes in the dream. He and other privacy activists in the Czech Republic and Slovakia have created crypto-only businesses that defy the status quo.
Show notes: http://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/build-your-own-crypto-utopia/
Juraj Bednár, a cybersecurity expert and entrepreneur, believes in the dream. He and other privacy activists in the Czech Republic and Slovakia have created crypto-only businesses that defy the status quo.
Show notes: http://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/build-your-own-crypto-utopia/
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