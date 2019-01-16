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01.16.19 AIM Truth News Headlines
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2 views • January 16, 2019
Top Stories include Trump furlough trap: Reduction in Force; Activist judge blocks Trump admin adding citizenship question on 2020 Census; Gina Shakespeare is Liz Wheeler w/accent reporting on the BOMBSHELL Lisa Page testimony; Border wall support surging among swing voters; Barr hearing; shoutout to NHN- thanks AIM!
https://aim4truth.org/2019/01/15/truth-news-headlines-january-16-2019/
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/uncategorized/just-another-tweet-storm-tuesday/
https://youtu.be/4p7oWrLX2pU
https://aim4truth.org/2019/01/15/truth-news-headlines-january-16-2019/
https://www.newshawknetwork.com/uncategorized/just-another-tweet-storm-tuesday/
https://youtu.be/4p7oWrLX2pU
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