© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Africa is Becoming Chinas' own "china"
Follow
0
Share
Report
16 views • January 16, 2019
Everyone tries to have their source of a cheap slave labor class of people...resulting in cheap goods and services. Here's how China is creating their own "China" out of Africa. Of course the U.S. has done, and continues to do the same thing using it's military might around the world. Yes, unfortunately [some] countries with huge military power will decimate a small country to steal their resources. At least China isn't using that barbaric tactic in Africa so far.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.