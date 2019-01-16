© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Runcie’s Obama-Era Policies Contributed to the Massacre at Parkland
Follow
0
Share
Report
98 views • January 16, 2019
“All of us have seen the hard evidence that Runcie's failed leniency policies contributed to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School—leniency policies he pushed in the name of political correctness. Instead, those policies contributed to a mass murder.” —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.