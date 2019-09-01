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Weekly Update 1.9.19
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92 views • January 16, 2019
Our country is doing so well in so many ways – great jobs numbers, rebuilding our military, taking care of veterans, strong economy, historic tax cuts, slashed regulations, and great trade deals. But we MUST fix our Southern Border!
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