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Pelosi/Schumer Negotiations are Pointless- Build the Wall!
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2 views • January 16, 2019
Trump's trying to negotiate with the mentally ill. He must appropriate the funds through an declared national emergency. Congress is not going to fund the wall, as it would make Trump look good and make them look weak. They are doing whatever possible to destroy his plans of making America Great Again. He will have to fund the wall through the executive, and is going to piss a lot of liberals/leftists off in the process. Or at least we hope!
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