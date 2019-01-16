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Yard Medicine #2: Foraging for Turkey Tail Fungus--a Potent Anti-cancer Mushroom!
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189 views • January 16, 2019
Come explore the health benefits & other info pertaining to the Turkey Tail fungus/mushroom! Happy hunting! This information is for educational purposes only, and as such, be sure to consult qualified health practitioners and knowledgeable mycologists & field guides before consuming any wild fungi. Furthermore, as with any edible plant/herb/fungi foraging, know your source to reduce pollutant/toxin exposure.
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