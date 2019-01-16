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Debunking So-Called Bible Contradictions / Jesus Seeing All The Kingdoms Of The World On A Mountain.
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22 views • January 16, 2019
Debunking So-Called Bible Contradictions / Jesus Seeing All The Kingdoms Of The World On A Mountain.
Naysayers claim that the Bible is in Error because Jesus when tempted by Satan if he worshiped him he would give Jesus all the kingdoms of the world & all their glory which they could see from a very high mountain in Mathew Chapter 4 was impossible that there is no mountain high enough to see all the kingdoms.
Dan Bidondi of TruthRadioShow.com debunks this so-called error.
Naysayers claim that the Bible is in Error because Jesus when tempted by Satan if he worshiped him he would give Jesus all the kingdoms of the world & all their glory which they could see from a very high mountain in Mathew Chapter 4 was impossible that there is no mountain high enough to see all the kingdoms.
Dan Bidondi of TruthRadioShow.com debunks this so-called error.
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