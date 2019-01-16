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Full Show – Globalists Suffer Major Defeats Worldwide – 01/15/2019
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728 views • January 16, 2019
The Pentagon is extending the mission of active duty troops on the US-Mexico border through September. Also, House Republican leaders have moved to strip Rep. Steve King of his committee assignments after his comments on Western civilization. Joining today’s show is former editor-in-chief of Breitbart London Raheem Kassam revealing the latest on UK’s fight to leave the European Union. Furthermore, Newswars.com's European correspondent Dan Lyman is delivering exclusive intel on the migrant crisis
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