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Bolsonaro Vows To End Gender Brainwashing In Brazil
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300 views • January 16, 2019
Brazil's new president, Jair Bolsonaro, has vowed to end the public school system's efforts to indoctrinate children and confuse them about their gender. Paul Joseph Watson reports how freedom is becoming popular world wide.
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