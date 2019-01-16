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Gillette: The Worst An Ad Can Get
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2980 views • January 16, 2019
Gillette has released a new ad featuring feminist propaganda exposing the brand is now run by those with an agenda to change male behavior. Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how this will be negative for Gillette's business long term.
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