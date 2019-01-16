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NO Tolls - Join the Toll Strike
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1 view • January 16, 2019
How to fight the toll road rip-offs by refusing to agree to a contract with them. In Common Law there has to be a contract between parties. See how to challenge invoices received from Linkt / Transurban for driving on OUR PUBLIC ROADS - and how to end these toll roads for good. Note - this is for Australia, but I'm hoping people in the USA will follow our lead.
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