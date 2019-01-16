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McJesus Art Controversy Erupts in Israel 🤡 #BDS
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2 views • January 16, 2019
The Haifa Israel Art Museum is showing a sculpture of Ronald McDonald hanging on a cross. The art has outraged the Christian community and has stirred much debate. In this episode, Jake Morphonios discusses the issue from multiple perspectives.
Should the art be removed? Or should it stay?
Should the art be removed? Or should it stay?
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