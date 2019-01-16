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Making Art and Developing Drawing Skills
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7 views • January 16, 2019
Discussion of art, drawing, and the book DRAWING ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF THE BRAIN by Betty Edwards.
If you're interested in following along in future videos, this book is available at your usual bookseller outlets such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc., although getting the book is totally optional.
Here's an amazon link: https://amzn.to/2RTFYtW
If you're interested in following along in future videos, this book is available at your usual bookseller outlets such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc., although getting the book is totally optional.
Here's an amazon link: https://amzn.to/2RTFYtW
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