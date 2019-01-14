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01.14.19 AIM Truth News Headlines
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2 views • January 16, 2019
Top stories include FBI corruption led by James Comey and Christopher Wray;
Mueller investigation tip of the coup d’état spear;
Diane Feinstein spying for China more than 20 years;
More murders and rapes by illegal aliens;
Vaccine murder rates continues to rise;
8 Pedophiles murdered;
Sharia in the USA.
Patriots call to rise up and help President Trump Restore our Constitutional Republic.
https://aim4truth.org/2019/01/13/truth-news-headlines-january-14-2019/
Mueller investigation tip of the coup d’état spear;
Diane Feinstein spying for China more than 20 years;
More murders and rapes by illegal aliens;
Vaccine murder rates continues to rise;
8 Pedophiles murdered;
Sharia in the USA.
Patriots call to rise up and help President Trump Restore our Constitutional Republic.
https://aim4truth.org/2019/01/13/truth-news-headlines-january-14-2019/
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