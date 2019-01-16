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UK Brexit Betrayal Accelerates
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296 views • January 16, 2019
MPs in the UK voted 432 NO votes to 202, a historic defeat on Brexit slamming Theresa May's plan for the break between the UK and the EU. Paul Joseph Watson explains the betrayal of Britain by the Prime Minister.
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