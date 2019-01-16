© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Islamic Terror: Death, Rape, & Murder Sweep Europe
Follow
0
Share
Report
200 views • January 16, 2019
Dan Lyman joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give a small taste of the massive, Islamic invasion happening across Europe, and along with undocumented migrant masses, the new 'citizenry' also bring with them death, rape, murder, Sharia Law, and their caliphate.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.