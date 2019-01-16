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Man Who Predicted The Islamic Invasion Of Europe Tells Us What’s Coming Next
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324 views • January 16, 2019
The Former editor-in-chief of Breitbart News London has warned for years about the Islamic invasion into Europe and has now been proven right. Raheem Kassam joins Alex to break down how Europe has given in to the globalists' policies.
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