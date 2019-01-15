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Yellow Vest Reporter Faces Full Metal Jacket Bullets In Paris
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287 views • January 15, 2019
Dan Lyman joins Alex Jones live via Skype to detail his coverage of the Yellow Vest protests in Europe where he breaks the news that French police, sometimes foreign E.U. troops, are now armed with lethal rifles and other projectiles to use on the French citizens if need be.
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