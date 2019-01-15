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China Uses Twitter to Arrest Political Dissidents: Foreshadowing for US?
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515 views • January 15, 2019
If you want a glimpse into what the left hopes to bring to the United States, look no further than communist China, where political dissidents are now being arrested and interrogated for what they put on Twitter.
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