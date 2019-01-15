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La verdadera historia #09 - El grupo Macri y la Logia P2
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5 views • January 15, 2019
Emisión especial de la Verdadera Historia, donde Javier Ordóñez, desentraña las relaciones e historia entre el Grupo Macri y la logia masónica Italiana "Propaganda due", liderada por Licio Gelli.
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnJTVY4ein4
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UnJTVY4ein4
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