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La verdadera historia #07 - La infamia de Formosa
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LA INFAMIA DE FORMOSA
1-ATAQUE AL REGIMIENTO DE MONTE
2-TOMADURA DE PELO A LAS VICTIMAS
3-BIOGRAFIA DEL AVIÓN DE AEROLINEAS
4-RESPONSABLES DE LA AMNISTÍA DEL 25 DE MAYO
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4-ABYw_oo4
1-ATAQUE AL REGIMIENTO DE MONTE
2-TOMADURA DE PELO A LAS VICTIMAS
3-BIOGRAFIA DEL AVIÓN DE AEROLINEAS
4-RESPONSABLES DE LA AMNISTÍA DEL 25 DE MAYO
Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M4-ABYw_oo4
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