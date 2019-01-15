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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) TUESDAY 1/15/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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24 views • January 15, 2019
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SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
PENTAGON EXTENDS ACTIVE DUTY TROOPS AT BORDER THROUGH SEPTEMBER
UN FUNDED NEW MIGRANT CARAVAN OF THOUSANDS HEADED TO U.S.
SILENT, INACTIVE GOP VIRTUE SIGNAL & THROW REP. STEVE KING UNDER THE BUS
Guests:
Raheem Kassam, former editor-in-chief of Breitbart London
Dan Lyman, Newswars.com European correspondent
4th Hour Host:
Paul Joseph Watson - who takes on the moronic Gillette attack on men & masculinity
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM FEMA REGION 6:
PENTAGON EXTENDS ACTIVE DUTY TROOPS AT BORDER THROUGH SEPTEMBER
UN FUNDED NEW MIGRANT CARAVAN OF THOUSANDS HEADED TO U.S.
SILENT, INACTIVE GOP VIRTUE SIGNAL & THROW REP. STEVE KING UNDER THE BUS
Guests:
Raheem Kassam, former editor-in-chief of Breitbart London
Dan Lyman, Newswars.com European correspondent
4th Hour Host:
Paul Joseph Watson - who takes on the moronic Gillette attack on men & masculinity
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