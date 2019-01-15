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How to Stop Negative Thoughts and Feelings
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2106 views • January 15, 2019
Experiences Only Experiences Until Judgement (or Observation)
The Other Trinity of Thoughts Feelings and Emotions
Judgement and Ego Removed from the Heart Emanations
Conversations in the Language of the Heart
The Single Eye of the Heart Shante Ishta
Embrace All Experiences Seek All Solutions Trivial and Non-Trivial
/Start #Program
Operation #MoveMountains Yes These Ones
Creativity is a Combination of Discipline and a Child-Like Spirit
- Robert Greene
The Other Trinity of Thoughts Feelings and Emotions
Judgement and Ego Removed from the Heart Emanations
Conversations in the Language of the Heart
The Single Eye of the Heart Shante Ishta
Embrace All Experiences Seek All Solutions Trivial and Non-Trivial
/Start #Program
Operation #MoveMountains Yes These Ones
Creativity is a Combination of Discipline and a Child-Like Spirit
- Robert Greene
Keywords
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