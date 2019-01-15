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Full Show- Total Insanity: Republican Congressman Stripped Of Power After Praising Western Culture!
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37 views • January 15, 2019
What does it take to strip a Congressman of his power, or to censure or expel him? If you are a democrat, you can call for harassment, you can praise racists, you can lie and abuse your power, and face no repercussions. If you are a republican, all it takes is one hit-piece from the New York Times. It wouldn't be so bad if republicans didn't give in to the pressure without a fight. Plus, updates on the Yellow Vest protests and Gillette's insane new SJW commercial.
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