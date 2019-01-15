© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's Not The Democratic Smear That Hurt Rep. King - It's The Republican Cowards Who Play Along
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • January 15, 2019
Cheney, the number three-ranked House Republican leader, added about King: "His language questioning whether or not the notion of white supremacy is offensive is absolutely abhorrent, it's racist, we do not support it or agree with it. And as I said, I think he should find another line of work."
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.