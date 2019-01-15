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Philosophy - is Jeb Bush MKULTRA'd? Can good beat evil? Where's our motivation?
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315 views • January 15, 2019
☆𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗘𝗢𝗡☆ 𝗗𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗬𝗘𝗧 𝗛𝗔𝗩𝗘 𝗔 𝗦𝗨𝗕𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗘 𝗙𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘, 𝙎𝙊 𝙋𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙀 𝘼𝘿𝘿 𝙈𝙔 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙀𝙇 𝙏𝙊 𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍 𝘽𝙍𝙊𝙒𝙎𝙀𝙍 𝘽𝙊𝙊𝙆𝙈𝘼𝙍𝙆𝙎!
❤
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♫
☕
˙·٠•●♥ 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚! ♥●•٠·˙
🔴
🔴 Chrome ⋮ Bookmarks
🔴
𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆: Philosophy
Is care weak? Is that why elites have a ritual of 'cremating care'? What can good people do to increase motivation?
(Recorded 10-15-18)
Find more at:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fx/
#310
❤
⚡
♫
☕
˙·٠•●♥ 𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗞𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚! ♥●•٠·˙
🔴
🔴 Chrome ⋮ Bookmarks
🔴
𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗼𝗿𝘆: Philosophy
Is care weak? Is that why elites have a ritual of 'cremating care'? What can good people do to increase motivation?
(Recorded 10-15-18)
Find more at:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fx/
#310
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