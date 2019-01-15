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The NYT Framing Of Rep Steve King Is Part Of A Larger Plan
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201 views • January 15, 2019
Rep. Steve King has officially been removed from his position on the Judiciary and Agriculture Committees after being misquoted by the New York Times. Alex reveals how this is part of a larger plan to smear patriots being pushed by the left.
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