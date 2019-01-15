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Bodybuilding Workout For Beginners: Legs
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10 views • January 15, 2019
When taking up bodybuilding, it's easy to begin focusing on your upper body and forget about your legs. So much of everything that we do during the day relies on our legs though, so it's important to build up your leg muscles and avoid an upper and lower body imbalance.
This bodybuilding workout for beginners will focus just on your legs. The three moves in this workout are:
1) Calf Raises
2) Squats
3) Stationary Lunges (both legs)
This bodybuilding workout for beginners will focus just on your legs. The three moves in this workout are:
1) Calf Raises
2) Squats
3) Stationary Lunges (both legs)
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