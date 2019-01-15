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Why God allows the New World Order Part 1
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88 views • January 15, 2019
Cause we do not want Christ as King, so Father will give us the "other guy satan" to see how we like it...
Many proof scriptures included many many many
Many proof scriptures included many many many
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