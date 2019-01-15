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9/11 The BANNED FOX TV news broadcast was aired only once
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193 views • January 15, 2019
This is the BANNED FOX TV 9/11 news broadcast was aired only once
youtube bans this as quick as you load it.
it was pulled from Fox and never shown again.
This investigation shows who was really behind 9/11.
ask who benefited from the attack?
youtube bans this as quick as you load it.
it was pulled from Fox and never shown again.
This investigation shows who was really behind 9/11.
ask who benefited from the attack?
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