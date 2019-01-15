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Several Bombs in Murray Bldg in Oklahoma city per local news
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82 views • January 15, 2019
I was in Oklahoma city the day after the bombing.
Clinton was president and the whitewater investigation records were held there in the Murray building till they were destroyed in the bombing. Coincidence I am sure....
Unexploded bombs were found inside the Federal building.
How does one get bombs into a federal building? Oh wait Clinton was President
Clinton was president and the whitewater investigation records were held there in the Murray building till they were destroyed in the bombing. Coincidence I am sure....
Unexploded bombs were found inside the Federal building.
How does one get bombs into a federal building? Oh wait Clinton was President
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