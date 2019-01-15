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NYT Covers Up FBI Criminal Retaliation Against Trump
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171 views • January 15, 2019
The New York Times attempted to spin a story in favor of the FBI, but to the contrary it only confirmed what we have known all along. The Russian Collusion witch hunt is about the Deep State and its fear of President Donald Trump.
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