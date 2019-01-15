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IRS Commissioner Given Chance To Provide Law Requiring Payment of "Taxes" And Chokes
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76 views • January 15, 2019
Former IRS Revenue Officer John Turner, Former IRS Revenue Agent Sherry Peel Jackson and Former IRS Special Agent Joe Banister joined We The People Chairman Robert Schulz at the U.S. Treasury Dept. building in Washington, D.C., attempting to enter the building to comment on the public announcement of a new IRS partnership with state taxing agencies but were forbidden to enter.
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