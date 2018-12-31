© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Week in Review | Dec 31, 2018 Discussion
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • January 15, 2019
**PLEASE NOTE: This discussion happened shortly before the Donnie Romero & Adam Fannin revelations and has been posted to this channel for archive purposes only.**
The Week in Review discussion for the week leading up to December 31, 2018 included Pastor Steven Anderson, Pastor Jonathan Shelley, Pastor Donnie Romero, Evangelist Bruce Mejia, and Evangelist Adam Fannin.
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
The Week in Review discussion for the week leading up to December 31, 2018 included Pastor Steven Anderson, Pastor Jonathan Shelley, Pastor Donnie Romero, Evangelist Bruce Mejia, and Evangelist Adam Fannin.
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
king james biblehard preachingking james versionsteven andersonbaptist preachingindependent baptistindependent fundamental baptistkjv onlynew ifb churchnew ifb preachingpastor andersonpastor anderson exposedpastor steven andersonpastor steven anderson exposedsanderson1611steven anderson exposedthe new ifbthe new ifb movement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.