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The Flat Earth Explained and Proven in 2 Minutes
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336 views • January 15, 2019
In the following video International Flat Earth Research Society President Eric Dubay introduces, explains, and proves the flat Earth model of the cosmos in 2 minutes. It certainly takes more than 2 minutes of flat Earth research to overcome a lifetime of indoctrination, however, so please also be sure to watch his 2 hour documentary entitled "200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball" and visit the recommended websites below to learn the truth about our flat, motionless Earth...
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