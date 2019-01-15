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Golden Jojoba Oil - Product Review 1
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6 views • January 15, 2019
Patricia Spork, in her old hick way, provides her personal opinionated product review about "100% Organic Golden Jojoba Oil"...available at the online Brighteon store. In short, she loves it and would purchase it again. Oh yah!
CLARIFICATION NOTE: Place the bottle of oil in cup of warm or hot water to heat oil for hair treatment. DO NOT MIX OIL DIRECTLY INTO THE WATER!
CLARIFICATION NOTE: Place the bottle of oil in cup of warm or hot water to heat oil for hair treatment. DO NOT MIX OIL DIRECTLY INTO THE WATER!
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