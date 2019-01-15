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Informed Consent - Hepatitis B
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10 views • January 15, 2019
According to the American Medical Associations Code of Medical Ethics Opinion 2.1.1 (AMA, 2018) —
Informed consent to medical treatment is fundamental in both ethics and law. Patients have the right to receive information and ask questions about recommended treatments so that they can make well-considered decisions about care.
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For references to everything discussed:
https://www.freedomcenterdc.com/informed-consent-hepatitis-b/
Make a Donation | https://www.FreedomCenterDC.com/give
Informed consent to medical treatment is fundamental in both ethics and law. Patients have the right to receive information and ask questions about recommended treatments so that they can make well-considered decisions about care.
—
For references to everything discussed:
https://www.freedomcenterdc.com/informed-consent-hepatitis-b/
Make a Donation | https://www.FreedomCenterDC.com/give
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