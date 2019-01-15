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New caravan forming: What can Trump do to stop the pattern?
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326 views • January 15, 2019
Migrants gather in Honduras to travel to the U.S. border. Fox News contributor Morgan Ortagus explains what the White House can do in the short and long term to stop the trend.
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