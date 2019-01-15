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Monster Jam Bends The Knee To Anti-Gun Snowflakes
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8 views • January 15, 2019
"Monster Jam. A monster truck show. They’ve decided to give into the whims of anti-gun protestors and snowflake progressives. People who will never go to a Monster Jam show… stop bending the knee to the professional protest class." –Dana Loesch
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