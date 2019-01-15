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Three Things All Schools Should Implement Protection Against Shooters
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5 views • January 15, 2019
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd joined Dana Loesch on Relentless and laid out three things schools should immediately implement in order to keep their students and teachers safe. Check out the full interview on NRATV.
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