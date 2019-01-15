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Andrew Pollack Reacts To Scott Israel's Suspension
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0 view • January 15, 2019
One down, one to go. Scott Israel may be gone, but for Andrew Pollack, cleanup in Broward County has only begun. He says that Robert Runcie is next on the chopping block.
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